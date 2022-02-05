STANLEY L. CHAMBERS, 78, of Charleston passed away Thursday, February 3, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Preceding him in death were his son, Jason Todd Chambers; mother, Rose "Alice" Chambers; father Loudell Chambers; sisters Joellen Stalnaker and Peggy Akers and a brother, Buddy Chambers.
He is survived by his daughter Stacie (Matt) Hively of Chesapeake; grandson Zachary Jenkins and granddaughter Sydney Jenkins, both of Charleston; 4 great-grandchildren Grace, Gabby, Jason and Liam; sister Jonnie Martin of Red House; brother Paul Chambers of Walkertown, NC. He is also survived by his partner in life for the past 16 years, Sarah Hite; her sons Seth (Samantha) of Kenna and Tyler of Clarksburg and her grandchildren Breecie and Easton of Kenna. Also surviving is his caregiver, Danny Payne, who made it possible for Stanley to remain in his own home for the last 15 months of his life.
Stanley retired from the State of West Virginia from the Department of Personnel. He was an avid WVU fan and woodworker. He had a lifelong love of camping. When he was sitting beside a campfire was when he seemed the happiest.
A memorial service to celebrate Stanley's life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 13th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com