STANLEY L. COBB 85, of Charleston passed away December 23, 2020 at CAMC Memorial.
He graduated from WV Tech and retired after many years of service from the Kanawha County School Board. He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and the Lions Club.
He is survived by his brother Charles Cobb of North Carolina, wife of 62 years Beverly, daughters, Kelly Cobb and Christy Carter all of Charleston, granddaughters Meghan (Jonathan) Davis of Georgia and Katelyn Carter of Charleston. He is also survived by four great grandchildren MacKenzie, Savannah, Jonathan, Jr. and Sydnee Davis all of Georgia.
Per his wishes there will be no memorial service.
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Family.