STANLEY "STAN" SISSON, 91, of St. Albans, departed this life on June 28, 2022, after a short illness. Stan was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Roberta "Boots" Ranson Sisson; his daughter, Kelley Jo Fitzpatrick (Randy); his grandson, Jeffery Sisson; his brothers, Hershel (Jo) and Oral (Lois) of Charleston, and his sister, Nyaldean "Pud" Fisher (Henry) of Ripley.
Stan is survived by sons Steve (Debbie) of Ripley and Mike (Amy) of Charleston. Survivors also include his grandchildren Jeremy (Tanya) of Lakewood Ranch FL; Brett (Jenny) of Myrtle Beach, SC; Jay (Elizabeth) of Huntington; Stephanie (Matt) Potter of St. Albans, and Ashley Sisson (Jimmy) of Mooresville, NC. He also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren, as well as companion and special friend, Edie Wolford.
Stan was a direct descendant of James Sisson, who settled Sissonville, WV. He was a 1949 graduate of Sissonville High School, where he excelled in athletics, especially football and basketball. Foregoing scholarship offers to play college football, he instead enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country in Germany during the Korean War.
Stan worked for Big Star Supermarkets, retiring as Advertising Director. An avid golfer, he was a long time member of Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Teays Valley. Stan was also a member of St. Albans Moose Lodge #868.
The family would like to acknowledge Mike Lewis, a great friend to Stan who would stop in regularly to visit, sometimes bringing food and other times just checking to see if Stan needed anything.
A service honoring Stan's life will be held on Wednesday, July 6, at 2 p.m., at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston, with the Rev. Frank Ruffatto of Redeemer Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the charity of your choice in Stan's name.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.