STANLEY TRUMAN, 80, of Maysel entered into rest on March 22, 2021.
He was born on August 5, 1940 to Crawford and Vernile Truman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Charles and Larry Truman.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Lucie Truman; sons, Joseph (Bethany) Colegrove and Stanley (Lucrieta) Truman; daughters, Janice (Jason) Moore and Janice Colegrove; brother, Okey Truman; sister, Louella Williams; 14 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Little Laurel Church with Brett Wiley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent at carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.