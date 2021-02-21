STANTON WOODY JR. 89 born December 27, 1931 in Putney, WV went to heaven to be with the Lord on February 16, 2021.
He was a lifelong resident of the Charleston area and retired with over 40 years of service from Pugh Furniture.
He was a very active member of the Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, he loved to sing and he was a member of the choir and helped with food preparation for events at the church. He loved his church family
He enjoyed going for long drives and spending time with his family and friends. He was full of personality and loved to play jokes on people. He always had a smile to light up a room and share with others.
He was FAMOUS for his peanut butter fudge!
Preceded in death by parents Goldie Hudnall Woody and Stanton Woody Sr, Brother Denver Woody, Sisters Beatrice Hatfield, Bertha Wheeler and Anna Belle Reynolds and granddaughter Vanessa Walke.
He is survived by his wife of 71 year, Norma Faye. 5 children Linda Wood, Cathy Dodd, Sherry Doss (Martin), Patty Anderson, David Woody. Grandchildren, Phillip Walke, Lisa Brachey (Todd), Allissa Williams, Nick Dodd, Christopher Doss, Brittany Riggleman (Clay), Brandy Armstrong (Eddie), Brandon Armstrong, Mark Dodd (Kathy) and Scott Dodd (Dot), 13 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Bonus sisters Helen Cowan, Elaine Wagoner (Gary), Jeanette Byerly (Richard). Bonus brother Mike Elkins (Judy). Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Funeral Services will be conducted at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, February 22, 2021, with a walk through visitation for friends from 11 - 1 pm followed by a private family service at 1 p.m., with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Private burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The service will be live streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Stevens and Grass Funeral Home Malden, WV.