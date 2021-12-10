Stefan Ravenell Dec 10, 2021 50 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STEFAN RAVENELL 57 of Charleston, WV passed away December 5, 2021. Preston Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Stefan Ravenell Wv Funeral Home Preston Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mary Francis Ward Lola Irene Burford Blank Glenda Jean Graley Ricky Lee Stickley Dale K. Shedd Blank Sharon Lynn Morris Blank Lola Irene Burford Blank Suzanne Gail (Good) Christian Lines Robert Ferguson Sr. Blank Ricky Lee Stickley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 10, 2021 Daily Mail WV New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists