STELLA BRENDA GAIL SMITH, 71 of Charleston, WV and Surfside Beach, SC died December 10, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was born in Logan and raised in Marmet. Most of her adult life was lived in Charleston, WV and most recently Surfside Beach SC. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and wonderful person in general. She loved the beach and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, Charles Ray and Dorothy Jeanette Freeman Smith.
Surviving are her sons, William Ashley (Stephanie) Stewart of Burlington, NC, Clifton Ray (Alicia) Stewart of Atlanta, GA; brothers: Loy Lee Grimes of Marmet, James Ray (Sue) Grimes of South Charleston, Claude Warren (Kay) Smith of Ceredo; sister, Amy Elaine (Raymond) Lovejoy of Marmet; grandchildren: Taylor, Riley, Nathaniel and Adrianna Stewart, plus many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral is 2 p.m., Monday December 13, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. John Massey officiating. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hubbard Hospice House 1001 Curtis Price Way Charleston, WV 25311.