STELLA E. CANTERBURY, 82, of South Charleston, passed away on February 6, 2021.
She was born on June 2, 1938 to the late Glenna Mae Williams and Charles Owen Scarberry.
Stella was a member of the Church of God and she loved going often and serving the Lord.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Canterbury; sisters, Clara Welker, Bertha Hayes, Georgie Barger, and Alice Scarberry; and brothers, Elmer, James, Charles, Raymond, and Clifford Scarberry.
Stella is survived by her daughter, Joyce Turley (Leonard); son, Mark Canterbury (Debbie); sisters, Doris Williams and Lora Meeks; brothers, Frank and Leon Scarberry; granddaughters, Mary Masters, Marcie Harris, and Emily Harbert; grandson, John Turley; great-granddaughters, Payton Masters and Carolyn Harbert; and great-grandsons, Jacob and Keith Baisden.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Rev. Brian Haber officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to HospiceCare at 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www. kellerfuneralhome.net