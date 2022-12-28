STELLA ELSWICK - AUXIER, 95, of Dixie passed away December 23, 2022, at home.
She was born February 8, 1927, to the late James H. Elswick, Sr. and Grace (Skaggs) Elswick. She was of the Holiness Faith
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Harrison Auxier; son, Larry Stephen; sons-in-laws, Don Bosley and David Long; brothers, Robert, Jimmy and Paul Elswick; sisters, Ruth Buckley, Mary Morton, Della Brannon (her twin).
She is survived by her sons; Burton (Micky) Auxier of Dixie, WV, Jerry Auxier (Rebecca) of Jodie, WV; daughters, Diana Long of Belva, WV, Vicki (Dan) Parker of Mt. Olive, WV, Grace (Steve) Groves of Mt. Nebo, WV, and Marilyn (Tim) Simms of Elko, NV; brother, Everett Elswick, Florida; sisters, Eva Miller, Griffithsville, WV, Evelyn Ellis, White Sulphur Spring, WV, Naomi Myers, Beaver, WV; grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike) Gauding of Mt. Olive, WV, Stephen (Kerri) Auxier of Dixie, Jennifer (Tom) Lipscomb of Coolville, Oh., Traci (Brandon) Livingston of Parkersburg, WV, Brandon (Cecily) Groves of Fayetteville, NC, Justin Groves of Kanawha City, WV, Katilyn Groves of Jane Lew, WV, Timmy (Stephanie) Simms of Spring Creek, NV, Eric Simms of Davie, Florida; step grandchildren; Tony Long, Belva, WV, Cheryl (Todd) Bush of Jodie, WV, Eric Parker, Summersville, WV, Joe Parker of Summersville WV, Michael (Katelin) Parker of Wallback, WV; 13 Great grandchildren, 11 step great grandchildren and 3 step great - great - grandchildren. Special Thanks to mom's caregivers, Sue, Sherry, Trish, Bea.
Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 29, at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, WV. A Private Burial service will follow.