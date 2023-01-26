Thank you for Reading.

Stella Litton
SYSTEM

STELLA LITTON, 84, of Morgantown, WV and formerly of Cross Lanes, WV went home to be with the Lord on January 22, 2023. She passed peacefully at her Son's home. She was born in Charleston, WV and was the daughter of Emory and Ruby Young. Stella retired from Kroger's and was a member of Community Chapel Church in Cross Lanes.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Loy Sr. and her sisters JoAnne Stewart, Connie Harper and Cheryl Layton. Her special church friend, Carroll Monday will also be there to welcome her home.

Tags

Recommended for you