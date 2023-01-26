STELLA LITTON, 84, of Morgantown, WV and formerly of Cross Lanes, WV went home to be with the Lord on January 22, 2023. She passed peacefully at her Son's home. She was born in Charleston, WV and was the daughter of Emory and Ruby Young. Stella retired from Kroger's and was a member of Community Chapel Church in Cross Lanes.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Loy Sr. and her sisters JoAnne Stewart, Connie Harper and Cheryl Layton. Her special church friend, Carroll Monday will also be there to welcome her home.
She is survived by her son Loy Jr. and wife Alyson; daughters, Valerie and husband Bill, Yvonne and husband Gary; sisters Dixie Davis, Vanessa Flowers and brother Dencil Board. Grandchildren Christopher, Heather, Adam, Lindsey and husband William Meddings; James, Zach, Jacob and wife Kaleigh Lomax; 9 Great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her best canine friend Otto will miss her dearly.
A viewing will be Friday, January 27, 2023 from Noon to 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Mayford Witt and Pastor Jeff Nichols officiating. Her final resting place will be Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Charleston, WV 25313.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Chapel Church in her memory.