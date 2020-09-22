STELLA LOUISE RHOADES YOUNG, 94, died September 19, 2020, at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Marmet, WV, on August 6, 1926, to Harry C. and Essie G. Rhoades. Stella had been active in the Women of the Church of Perrow Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Cross Lanes and was a former member of the Cross Lanes Garden Club. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Although she will be missed, there is comfort in knowing she is in heaven where she has been reunited with loved ones that she has missed for so long. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert S. Young, Sr., and her parents, Harry C. and Essie G. Rhoades. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Skip Robinson of Boston, MA; sons and daughters-in-law, Bob and Jeanne Young of Scott Depot, Stephen Harry and Debbie Young of Inverness, FL, and Alan and Kimberly Young of Beaver; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandsons. Due to COVID 19 restrictions and because Stella's family ranges from Massachusetts to Wyoming to Canada and seven states in between, a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. Stella's service will be followed by a committal ceremony for both Bob and Stella. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.