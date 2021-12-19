Loving mother, STELLA "PAULINE" HUNTER, passed away on December 17th, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. Pauline was 89 and was surrounded by many loving family members as she passed.
Pauline was born to Estelle Holley on July 18th, 1932 and was a resident of the Paint Creek, WV area. She was passionate about sharing the love of our Lord with others and was an integral part of the church. Since she has passed into the arms of our Lord, we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of her physical life on Earth, it's the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey in Heaven.
A member of the church from a young age, she was part of the choir and shared her love for the lord through song for many to enjoy and will always be remembered for the joy it brought those around her. Pauline loved and put God first and family was a close second. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother to many that will miss her dearly.
Pauline is survived by many loving family members, including brother, William Holley Jr and sisters, Reta Holley, Gail Seacrist and Rebecca Breeding. Her children; Allen (Tammy) Hunter, Joyce Hunter, Sally (Mike) Letart, Connie (Randy) Elswick and David (Pam) Hunter. Grandchildren; Brian (Christa) Hunter, James Hoffman, Leslie (Shawn) McCurry, Melinda Hoffman, Eric (April) Letart, Jennifer (Josh) Hanson, Natalie (Jerod) Alltop, Cortney (Ben) Marcus, Whitney (Timmy) Hanshaw and Brandon Hunter. Great grandchildren; Lindsay Knight, Jayson, Taylor and Reagan Letart, Cameron and Matthew Hanson, Caroline and Liam McCurry and Dellah Marcus.
When peace like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll. Whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say, it is well, it is well with my soul.
My sin, oh the bliss of this glorious thought, my sin, not in part, but the whole. Was nailed to the cross and I bear it no more. Praise the lord, praise the lord oh my soul.
A public visitation will be held from 12 till 1 p.m., on Tuesday December 21, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. A private, immediate family only, Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1 p.m., with Rev. Joe Martin officiating. Following the service, cremation will be honored.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Pauline's memory be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attention: Processing Center, P.O. Box 947765 Atlanta, GA. 30394.