A memorial service for STELLA YOUNG, 94, who died September 19, 2020, will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, in the chapel at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Peter K. Shultis. Stella died at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Immediately following Stella's memorial service, a committal ceremony will be held for both Stella and Bob in the West Virginia Mausoleum at Tyler Mountain. Bob died June 24, 2002, at Sun Bridge of Putnam after a long illness.
Stella and Bob were members of Perrow Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Cross Lanes.
He was a retired residential contractor and a Navy veteran. Stella had been active in the Women of Perrow and was a former member of the Cross Lanes Garden Club.
Stella and Bob are survived by their daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Skip Robinson of Sherborn, MA; sons and daughters - in - law, Bob and Jeanne Young of Scott Depot, Stephen Harry and Debbie Young of Elizabeth City, NC, and Alan and Kimberly Young of Beaver; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Perrow Church, the West Virginia Heart Association, the Alzheimer's Association West Virginia Chapter, or a charity of your choice.