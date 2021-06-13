Stephanie A. Kettendorf

STEPHANIE A. "CICCARELLO" KETTENDORF, 70, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on June 10, 2021, after a long illness. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on August 17, 1950, daughter of the late Vincent and Santina Ciccarello. She is survived by her son, Kristopher Kettendorf, brother, Vincent Ciccarello, sister-in-law, Carol Ciccarello and her two closest affectionate furry friends, Bruno and Tanner.
Stephanie graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and continued to receive nursing degrees from University of Charleston (Associate of Arts Degree), Marshall University (Bachelorette of Science in Nursing degree) and The Ohio State University (Master's degree).
Stephanie held a passion for nursing and helping others. She served in different capacities throughout her career including Critical Care, Intensive Care and Nursing Management. At Mount Carmel Health System, she was instrumental in helping establish the Evergreen Program for Children and was a founding member of Mount Carmel Hospice and Palliative Care.
Stephanie served on the Faculty at Mount Carmel College of Nursing for numerous years. She was highly respected by many of her students and regarded as someone who went above and beyond in helping them to succeed in nursing.
Other interests included scrapbooking and spending time with family and friends. She was a lifelong fan of The Ohio State University football team and enjoyed watching them play.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, June 16th, at St. Cecilia Church, 434 Norton Rd., Columbus, Ohio. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., at the church. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering with refreshments downstairs immediately after the service. There is parking at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: ASPCA (Her love for pets), Mt. Carmel Hospice (Her love for compassion) or St. Cecilia Church (Her love in faith). Arrangements completed by Jerry Spears Funeral Home of Hilliard, 5471 Frazell Road, Hilliard, Ohio 43026.