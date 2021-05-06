STEPHANIE A. RAINES, 60, of Saint Albans passed away May 2, 2021 after a short illness.
She was born September 20, 1960, a daughter to Robert M. and Emogene (McLane) Rhule. Stephanie was a graduate of Ripley High School and West Virginia Junior College. She worked as a paralegal and court reporter in the Kanawha Valley for many years.
She is survived by her daughters Gretchen Raines and Keitha Harrison both of Saint Albans; son Brandon "Joey" Raines (Kara) of Wellsburg, WV; grandchildren Kendall Raines, Mackenzie Harrison, Brennon Harrison, Keyauna Thompson, Taevion Thompson, Asani Brown, Natalie Raines, Gavin Raines, Layla Raines and Wyatt Raines; brother Nathan "Bobby" Rhule and mother, Emogene Rhule
Stephanie was preceded in death by her father, Robert Rhule; sister Jennifer Rhule and brother, Mark Rhule
Stephanie had a kind soul, a heart of gold and a personality that shined. She was a giving and loving mother, a fun and wonderful Mawmaw and loyal friend to many. She loved all animals but had a special love for her three dogs Karma, Poppy and Roscoe.
She will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren. Our lives are forever changed. She was our rock, our shoulder to cry on, the smiles on our faces and our biggest fan. You will forever be in our hearts.
In honoring Stephanie's wishes she will be cremated with no further services at this time.