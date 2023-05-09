Thank you for Reading.

Stephanie Ann Elswick Allen
STEPHANIE ANN ELSWICK ALLEN of Chloe, WV passed away Saturday May 6, 2023 from Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Stephanie graduated from DuPont High School in 1990. She loved spending time with family and friends and spent many hours on the bleachers at sporting events. She enjoyed crafting, bingo, WVU Mountaineer Football and crime shows. She was a kidney cancer survivor since 2018 and then was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

