STEPHANIE ANN ELSWICK ALLEN of Chloe, WV passed away Saturday May 6, 2023 from Metastatic Breast Cancer.
Stephanie graduated from DuPont High School in 1990. She loved spending time with family and friends and spent many hours on the bleachers at sporting events. She enjoyed crafting, bingo, WVU Mountaineer Football and crime shows. She was a kidney cancer survivor since 2018 and then was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.
She met many great people while working at Bowincals of Campbells Creek, McDonough Caperton/Acordia, Calhoun Banks, and CAMC Womens and Childrens for nutrition services and Outtakes gift shop.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents Junior Wayne and Blanche Ann (Hess) Elswick; paternal grandparents, Buddy and Elsie (Landers) Elswick; maternal grandparents, Gene and Oma (McVey) Hess; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her brothers, Clinton (Cheryl) Elswick of South Charleston, Curtis Elswick of Campbells Creek; children, Hannah (Lucas) Wilson of Grantsville, Levi and Micah Allen of Chloe; best friend, Kevin Richards; nephew, Caleb Elswick; nieces, Courtney (Justin) Bailey, Cara and Cami Elswick; great nephews, Declan and Jacob; great nieces, Lilly and Leighton. She also leaves being numerous aunts, uncles and cousins of whom she loved dearly, along with a grandson on the way.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday May 10, 2023 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. Harold Landers officiating. Burial will follow at Crowder Cemetery, Cinco.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.