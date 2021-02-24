STEPHANIE NICOLE HODGES, 39 of Charleston passed away suddenly on Wednesday February 9, 2021.
She attended Capital High School and obtained her GED. She was saved by the blood of Jesus.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her brother, Ranvil Ray Barker III; maternal grandparents, Burl and Eula Dent; paternal grandmother, Helen Hudson; uncle, Steven Spurlock; special aunt, Delores "Bitsy" Spurlock.
Stephanie is the daughter of Mrs. Clara Brisendine and Ranvil Ray Barker II; biological father, William Rhodes; two wonderful sons, Milo Hodges (12), and Eliot Hodges (9), both of Kenna. She also leaves behind a beautiful family of great aunts and great uncles and numerous cousins. Her extended family, Marilyn Carter, Sally Johnson and very special aunt, Wilma Wilson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday February 27, 2021 at the Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand, WV 25306.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.