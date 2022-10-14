Stephanie Renee Seabolt Oct 14, 2022 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STEPHANIE RENEE SEABOLT 32 of Mammoth passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Montgomery General Hospital. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Seabolt family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stephanie Renee Seabolt Pass Away Montgomery General Hospital Mammoth Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Philip Edward Davis Blank Norman “Gay” Wagner David Lynn “Dave” Ellis Blank Brenda Gay Cochran Joyce Darlene Barrett James Clarence Farmer Blank Darrell Ray Mooney Blank Deloris “Judy” Pauley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 14, 2022 Daily Mail WV Wheeling author's debut novel details his 19th century Irish family roots 'A tale and journey for all of us' State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles Diane Tarantini: Zooming around the Mountain State West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone