STEPHEN A. CANTERBURY, 58, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Dunbar, W.Va., died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Stephen was born November 1, 1961, in Charleston, W.Va., to the late James H. Canterbury and Janet D. Canterbury.
Stephen graduated from Dunbar High School and West Virginia Tech with an Electrical Engineering degree. Stephen was a lifelong fan of WVU sports.
In addition to his father, Stephen is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Samuel and Lillie Canterbury, as well as his maternal grandparents, Bruce and Anna Taylor.
Surviving to honor Stephen's memory are his mother, Janet Canterbury of Myrtle Beach; one sister, Monica Canterbury Beach and husband Paul of Delaware, Ohio; and one nephew, Samuel Beach of Delaware, Ohio.
A memorial service honoring Stephen's life will be held at a later date.
