STEPHEN C. DEAN, age 72 of Chesapeake, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on September 19, 2021.
He was born in Sharon, WV to John Robert and Ella Cinda (Jordan) Dean. He graduated from East Bank High School, became a Master Electrician, working for Dupont for over 20 years, and then for West Virginia State University for over 20 years until his retirement. He was a lover of jokes, always enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, reading the word, praising the Lord, was a lifelong sports fan of WVU, and the Cleveland Browns "Dawg Pound". His favorite travels included his many trips Georgia, and his international mission trip to Nigeria as a member of the Dunbar Nazarene Church. His love of family, friends, and especially his church family gave him some of his best life experiences as he will be missed by all who knew him by his smile.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Ellis Dean. Stephen is survived by his children, Annesheia Boxley-Jones (Andre), Dr. Daton Dean, Stephen Boxley, Myone Boxley (Latasha), Reyeal Boxley (Christine), and Kevin Morris; grandchildren, T'Andre`, T'Jaysia, T'Ayon, T'Alayah, Niyana, Jaden, Brooklyn, Kevin Jr., Audrey, Lauren, and Camden; great granddaughters: Tianni and Tiarri; siblings Sara, Flora (Thomas), Patricia, Robert (Dorothy), and Joyce; and a host of beloved aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The Service to Honor the Life of Stephen will be held at Noon, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Dunbar Nazarene Church, Dunbar, WV with Rev. Greg Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. We respectfully ask, for the safety of yourself and others, that you wear a mask while inside the church and please practice social distancing. Services will be live streamed through the church's Facebook Page.
