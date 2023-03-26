STEPHEN "CHRISTIAN" CARSON of Huntington, WV went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 9, 2023.
He was born to Stephen Carson (Huntington) and Leann Dingess Edwards (David) (Mt Juliet, TN) 25 years ago. He left behind his beloved sister, Madelyn Spangler of Milton, WV who adored him, sister Elizabeth Carson (Charleston), brother Anthony Carson (Augusta, GA), Stepbrothers Cameron and Grant Edwards (Nashville). Maternal grandparents Donald and Billie Sharon Dingess (Wharton, WV) who cherished him, and Aunt Lisa Godwin (Derek) of Charleston and Uncle Donny Dingess (Kellie) (Durham, NC) who loved him. Cousins are, Shawna and Connor Tyree (Charleston) and Addison and Alyvia Dingess (Durham, NC). Christian also left behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his beloved Jada Kuhn, who attended high school with him and now lives in Maine.
He graduated from Winfield High School in 2016 where he was on the academic quiz bowl and loved playing his trumpet in the band for all four years. After high school he attended Marshall University and then went to live in TN with his mom. Christian enjoyed gaming, computers, astronomy, history, reading books, anything Marvel, his family, his cat Icarus, and most recently was going through the process to enlist in the US Air Force.
A celebration of Christians life will be held sometime in June and details will be announced at a later time.
He will be missed by all and was loved by many. Prayers for Christian's family and friends are genuinely appreciated.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro, WV is assisting Christian's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com