Thank you for Reading.

STEPHEN "CHRISTIAN" CARSON of Huntington, WV went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 9, 2023.

He was born to Stephen Carson (Huntington) and Leann Dingess Edwards (David) (Mt Juliet, TN) 25 years ago. He left behind his beloved sister, Madelyn Spangler of Milton, WV who adored him, sister Elizabeth Carson (Charleston), brother Anthony Carson (Augusta, GA), Stepbrothers Cameron and Grant Edwards (Nashville). Maternal grandparents Donald and Billie Sharon Dingess (Wharton, WV) who cherished him, and Aunt Lisa Godwin (Derek) of Charleston and Uncle Donny Dingess (Kellie) (Durham, NC) who loved him. Cousins are, Shawna and Connor Tyree (Charleston) and Addison and Alyvia Dingess (Durham, NC). Christian also left behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his beloved Jada Kuhn, who attended high school with him and now lives in Maine.

Tags

Recommended for you