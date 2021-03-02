STEPHEN D. PAXSON, 67, of Midway passed away Saturday February 27, 2021. A memorial service will be held at noon on Wednesday March 3, at Midway United Methodist Church. A full obituary can be viewed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome .com. Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.
