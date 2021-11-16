STEPHEN E. BROWNING, aka "Poppy," left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on November 13, 2021. Steve was a lifelong resident of Eleanor and was a 1970 graduate of Buffalo High School. He attended Winfield United Methodist Church and loved the opportunity to witness for the Lord. He was a chemical operator at Monsanto for 20 years, drove a school bus for Putnam County Schools for 20 years and worked at the Edgewood Country Club following his retirement. He loved all the children that he transported to and from school, they held a special place in his heart. Since 2006, he and his wife have operated the H&R Block office in Eleanor.
He loved family trips spent with his grandchildren and was an avid New York Yankees fan, loved the West Virginia Mountaineers and never gave up on the Cleveland Browns. One of the greatest joys he had was spending time on the golf course with Jimmy, Richard, Dave, Eddie and many others.
Born August 9, 1952 he was the son of the late Adolphus and Helen Browning. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Browning.
Steve leaves behind the love of his life of 43 years, Donna Browning, and their two children, Erica (Jon) Panaro and Steven (Gabrielle) Browning. The light of his life was his four grandchildren, Karli Panaro, Evan Panaro, Ace Browning and Tori Browning. Steve also leaves behind his siblings, William Browning of Borger, TX, Brenda (Dave) Smith of Red House, Sandy (Rod) Nicholson of Midway, David Browning of Eleanor and Paul (Dena) Browning of Red House.
Steve will be greatly missed by his church family and his many wonderful friends. Special thanks go to all those that provided us with unending support during this difficult time in our life.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held at 11 a.m on Friday November 19, at the Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Paul Browning and Pastor Chris Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor. Friends can visit from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday November 18, at the funeral home in Eleanor to share their memories of Steve with the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.