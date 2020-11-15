STEPHEN E. TUCKER 63 of Leon passed away peacefully November 13, 2020 at pleasant Valley Hospital following his battle with cancer. He was a born again Christian and beloved husband, father and grandpa. He dearly loved his brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death his grandparents, Allen and Effie Tucker, who adopted and raised him. In addition to his grandparents he was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Tammie L. Tucker; daughter, Bethany Tucker; mother, Loetta Faye Jeffers; brother, Lester Eugene Herdman and infant granddaughter, Haily Rigsby.
Survivors include his son, Stephen P. Tucker (Valissa) of Leon; brothers, Rev. Kenneth "Bob" (Carmen) Herdman of Dayton, Ohio, Charles "Bill" (Carla) Herdman of Robertsburg, Oliver "Popeye" (Betty) Herdman of Robertsburg, Ronnie (Julie) Herdman of Midway, Donnie (Lisa) Herdman of Robertsburg, Tim Jeffers of Leon; sisters, Linda Cantrell of Leon, Jeanie Miller of Buffalo, and Kathy L. ("Binky") Pauley of Marion, Ohio; grandchildren, Tessa, Shawn "Bubby" and Mason; father in law, Paul Buck of Pt. Pleasant and sister in law, Phyllis (Bob) Henry of Lafayette TN.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to his brothers and sisters and the physicians and medical staff at Pleasant Valley Hospital for their loving care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to someone in need, a good cause or a charity of your choice.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Kenneth " Bob" Herdman officiating. Burial will follow in Craig Cemetery, Grimms Landing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In accordance with state regulations, face covering will be required at the funeral home and social distancing will be observed.
Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.