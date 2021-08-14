STEPHEN HUGGINS, 65, of St. Albans, West Virginia, died suddenly Sunday of a massive heart attack. His jobs at several churches in Florida where he and his wife of 42 years, Nancy, lived for many years, gave him many opportunities to work for the Lord. Steve attended St. Francis Catholic Elementary School in St. Albans, St. Joseph Preparatory Seminary in Parkersburg, and Wheeling College. He never met a stranger and always reached out to those in need. Steve loved and was loved by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death were his sons, Bill Huggins and Mike Huggins, his mother Teresa Huggins, father O.J. Huggins, and sister Josephine Belmont. Surviving are his wife Nancy Huggins, daughter Cheryl Huggins and grandchildren Sean Garr, Stephen M. Huggins, Jacob Huggins, Kristyne San and Samantha Stanhope. He is also survived by his sisters, Eldena Kincaid, Fran Breedlove, Jennifer Mansfield, brother Joe Huggins, stepmother Diane Huggins, his nieces and nephews including Teressa Kincaid who was especially close to him. He was an organ donor.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ Fellowship in Boynton Beach, Florida on Monday, August 16, 2021.
A Memorial Service will take place at 6 p.m., in the evening on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at St. Andrew Methodist Church.