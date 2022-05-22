STEPHEN JUSTIN HARDMAN, born January 22, 1950, passed away May 19th 2022 at his home in Nitro WV, after a courageous battle with cancer. Steve was 71 years old.
Steve was a 1967 graduate of Nitro High School, where he played multiple sports and was in the school band. Steve was an accomplished drummer where he played in multiple rock and jazz bands. Steve graduated from West Virginia State College in 1978 with a Regents Bachelor of Arts degree. Steve made his career at the Nitro Fire Department where he retired in 2002 as Fire Chief with 24 years of public service.
Steve was active for decades in the Boy Scouts of America with multiple troops in Nitro as Scoutmaster and at the district level in supporting multiple National Jamborees, youth leader camps, and adult training events. His years of dedication to the Boy Scouts earned him the Silver Beaver and the Whitney M. Young Jr awards in scouting.
Steve's love of the outdoors and history led him to become a reenactor for Frontier and Civil War events. He was a member of pioneer/frontier reenactment group in the Kanawha Valley and the Chapman's Battery for Civil War events. He also was an avid model railroad enthusiast and a member of the St Albans Chesapeake & Ohio Modelers, Inc.
Steve was also an active member of the Nitro Moose where he served in multiple office positions and as a ritual team member. His performance on the Nitro Moose ritual team earned him many awards. His dedication to the Moose was evident when he was awarded the Pilgrim Degree of Merit.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Justin Jarrell and Elizabeth Hundley Hardman, and his sister Jean A. Marquez.
Steve is survived by his wife of 29 years, Carmen Marie Hardman; 3 children, son Charles Gatens and wife Larissa Gatens and two grand-children Warren and Liam Gatens; son Brian Gatens; son Marcus Lloyd and grand-child Kaylie Lloyd; sister Sarah J Held and her husband Chris; nephew Jay Silverman and wife Soha and daughter Kloe; nephew John Silverman; niece Christina and her husband Harold and daughters Adrienne, Caitlyn, Adrienne; niece Shannon Ashley and her husband Jody and daughter Riley.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro on Monday, May 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice Care of Charleston 1606 Kanawha Blvd West Charleston, WV 25387.