STEPHEN LEE DAWSON of Sissonville went to be with Jesus on October 7, 2022.
Steve worked in the Printing business all his adult life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his greatest joy was being with his family. He was a faithful follower of Jesus and attended the Lighthouse Worship Center where he loved being surrounded by his church family.
Steve was preceded in death by his precious son, Aaron; mother, Phyllis Cadle; father, Glen Dawson; step-father, Bill Cadle; brother, Bobby Dawson and sister, Jackie Knight.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Trena Dawson; children, Angel (Jesse) Doniff, Adam (Becky) Dawson, Andrew Dawson and Mariah Dawson all of Sissonville; grandchildren, Destiny Harrison, Hunter Dawson, Kaitlyn Thompson and Haleigh Dawson. He is also survived by several brothers and sisters.
There could be no better husband, father and Papaw! He was loved by all who knew him. We will meet you in Heaven Steve.
Funeral Service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Lighthouse Worship Center, Sissonville with Pastor Richard Young and Pastor David Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Mathews Cemetery, Sissonville. A time of visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m., until time of service on Saturday at the Church.
Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley is serving the family.