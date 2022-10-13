Thank you for Reading.

Stephen Lee Dawson
STEPHEN LEE DAWSON of Sissonville went to be with Jesus on October 7, 2022.

Steve worked in the Printing business all his adult life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his greatest joy was being with his family. He was a faithful follower of Jesus and attended the Lighthouse Worship Center where he loved being surrounded by his church family.

