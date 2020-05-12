STEPHEN LESLIE PAULEY, 71, of Foster, WV, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from injuries sustained from an accidental fall doing what he loves best, "playing in the woods." He was born on October 4, 1948, the son of late Leslie and Iretha Pauley of Chelyan, WV.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, M. Sue Pauley, daughter Tammy (Jeff) Burton of Marietta, OH, and son Steve (Dana) Pauley of Wilsonville, AL; 7 grandchildren- Courtney Harrison, Samantha Harrison (Matt Dolin-Fianc ), Trevor Burton, Steve (Samantha) Pauley, Chelsea (Dustin Hively-Fianc ) Pauley, Nichole (Darren) McQueen, Nick Frye, and Nina Wolffe; 7 great-grandchildren- Cailin, Braylon, Rylon, Logan, Braydon, Myah, and Madelyn; 2 brothers- Sherman (Marian) Pauley of Kennesaw, GA and Mark (Janet) Pauley of Morganfield, KY; mother-in-law-Drema L. Kinder of Foster, WV; brothers-in-law- Michael (Cathy) Milam, Charles Milam, Paul (Virginia) Milam, and Tim (Vicki) Milam; several nieces and nephews, and most faithful four-legged companion, Millie. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by 1 sister, Diane Allison of East Bank, WV and brother-in-law Bruce Milam of Dawes, WV.
Steve was a 1967 graduate of East Bank Highschool. He proudly served in the Marines as a Lance Corporal in the Vietnam War (1st battalion, 9th Marine, Bravo 1-9, the "Walking Dead"). Steve worked and retired from U.S. Steel as a certified mining electrician. Steve enjoyed being in the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and spending any spare time at "camp" in Pocahontas County, WV. He also enjoyed digging for yellow root and ginseng. He looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren. Steve had many friends and was a true neighbor to anyone. He was one of the best little league baseball coaches. When once asked about how he would want to be portrayed after he left this world, he responded by saying "I hope that people felt that I would do anything for them."
In accordance with Covid 19 recommendations Private family service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, Madison Funeral Home, Madison, WV with Kennith Mitchell and Gary Durham officiating. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the Pauley family.
