STEPHEN LYNN BROWN, age 73, of Cross Lanes, WV passed away January 9, 2022. He was born May 27, 1948, to Clifton Junior and Eula Mae Mace Brown. Steve was married on July 1, 2000, to Kelli Jarrett Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Deloras Reddecliff, and step-daughter Dayna Pitzer.
Steve was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Kelli Jarrett Brown, son Timothy and wife Emily Brown; daughter Jennifer and husband Chris Morris; step-son Eddie and wife Larissa Jarrett; and six grandchildren: Layla, Kenzi, Elliott, Andy, Cody and Tyson.
Steve was a 1966 graduate of Buckhannon-Upshur High School. He attended Potomac State College and graduated from West Virginia University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management leading to an accomplished lifetime career in the insurance industry, working as an underwriter for medical professional liability insurance, and as a former hospital risk manager.
As a proud Mountaineer, Steve loved traveling the state and collecting memorabilia and things crafted by West Virginia artisans. He also loved attending WVU games, listening to the Mountaineers on the radio, sharing stories and spending time with his loved ones.
Steve was a devoted Christian and a member of Dunbar Mountain Mission Church of Dunbar, WV where he attended faithfully and loved and appreciated the great fellowship of his brothers and sisters in Christ.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 11 to 1 p.m., at the Dunbar Mountain Mission Church in Dunbar, WV. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m., with Pastors David Bailey and Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow at the Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, WV. The service will be live streamed on Dunbar Mountain Mission Church's YouTube and Facebook channels beginning at 1:00 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022.
It is recommended that face coverings be worn at the visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his honor to Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Steve's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com