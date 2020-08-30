Stephen Moles

STEPHEN RICHARD MOLES, 73, known to family and friends as "Fox" of Auburndale, FL., formerly of Elkview, WV passed away August 23, 2020 after a short illness.
Preceded in death by his parents Edsel Grant Moles, Francis Kathryn Moles Parsons and brother Timothy (Tim) Moles.
Steve graduated in 1964 from Herbert Hoover High School. Soon after graduation Steve was drafted by the US Army and served his country from 1966 to 1967 where he was deployed to fight in the Vietnam War.
Up on returning from service he went back to work at Persingers in Charleston, leaving later to begin his career in construction.
Steve became a heavy equipment operator joining International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132 in 1972 and after more than 35 years he retired after finishing upon the Marmet Locks and Dam In Marmet, WV.
Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman loving the outdoors. To all that knew him probably coon hunting was what he liked best of all.
He is survived by his children, son Stephen R.II, daughter Cindy (Shawn) Crumley and two grandsons Dakota and Noah known to them as their "Papa Steve", all of Auburndale, Fl.
Also, survived by brother Phil (Brenda), and sister Connie Moles Nelson all of Elkview, WV.
There will be no service.
To his brother, brother in laws, nephews,cousins and friends we are sure he would like to be remembered by the good times at South Branch of the Potomac, trading days on Saturdays and those long nights of coon hunting.