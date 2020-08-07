STEPHEN PORTER COGAR, 64, of Summersville, WV passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home. In keeping with his wish he will be cremated. Memorial services will be held at a later date. White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements
