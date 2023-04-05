STEPHEN "STEVE" D. MULLINS, 74, of Charleston formally of Clay County, passed away on March 31, 2023 at home with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick Mullins and Beulah Workman; sister, Debbie Wiley; brother, Randy Mullins and Brian Workman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Jill Mullins; sons, Scotty and Jacob Mullins both of Charleston and Davey Wyatt of Afton, TN; daughter, Nuria Craddock of Clay, and Katelin Mullins of Charleston; grandchildren, Emily, Natalie, Waytt, and Taelynn; great grandchildren, Dekker, Leo, and Sage; brother, David Mullins of Ripley; sisters, Connie Horne of Pensacola, Fl, and Billie McQuaid of Michigan. Also many nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his best friend, John Thornton.
Steve was a Army veteran and an accomplished musician who loved to entertain and share his talents. He mastered by self teaching several instruments, but his favorite was the fiddle. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and friends. Steve was well known and respected in the community and never met a stranger.
A Funeral will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11 a.m., at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, 1325 W. Washington St. Charleston, WV. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 5 - 8 p.m., at the funeral home.