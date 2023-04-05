Thank you for Reading.

Stephen "Steve" D. Mullins
SYSTEM

STEPHEN "STEVE" D. MULLINS, 74, of Charleston formally of Clay County, passed away on March 31, 2023 at home with his family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick Mullins and Beulah Workman; sister, Debbie Wiley; brother, Randy Mullins and Brian Workman.

Tags

Recommended for you