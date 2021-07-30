Stephen “Steve” M. Minor

STEPHEN "STEVE" MICHAEL MINOR
"Died tragically saving his family in a blimp accident." -- Steve
Steve was born May 1st, 1975 and died suddenly at home Sunday July 25th, 2021.
A graduate of West Virginia University, Steve double majored in Biology & Chemistry. He was awarded a fellowship in lipid research before dental school. Steve attended WVU School of Dentistry where he began his lifelong journey of serving rural communities in West Virginia as a trusted and well-loved dentist. Steve's impact on the health of the community is immeasurable.
While Steve's work was an important part of his life, his many interests and love for his family were where he centered his passion. Steve was an avid hiker, fisherman, marathon runner, Bigfoot enthusiast, and Fantasy Football Champion (you're welcome, Dad). When not outdoors, Steve could be found playing Fugazi & Jeff Buckley covers on his guitar or wrestling with the family greyhound, Marshmallow.
Steve had a kind heart and a quick wit. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Steve knows he could make a joke out of anything, a trait he made sure to pass on to his kids.
Steve was, above all, a dedicated and loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. His immense love for his family was evident to all. All who knew him are better for it. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Amie Minor of Charleston, WV; daughter Katlin Kouns of St. Louis, MO; step-child Zach Nottingham of Charleston, WV; his parents Valerie and Millard Minor of Philippi, WV; grandmother Eloise Evans of Weirton, WV; brother and sister-in-law Eric and Tracy Minor of Morgantown, WV; niece and nephew Arden and Ben Minor of Morgantown, WV; and family dog, Marshmallow.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday July 31st at Ridenour Lake Gazebo in Nitro, WV. Visitation will be 10 - 11 a.m., with services 11 - 12 p.m. All are welcome to celebrate the life of the man, the myth, the legend, Steve Minor. The family firmly requests that all attendees be vaccinated for COVID-19, or wear face masks, as is an appropriate safety precaution.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to honor Steve's memory make a charitable contribution to Rainbow Pride of WV at PO Box 2624, Charleston, WV 25329, or the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association at 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311 https://adoptcharleston.com/index.php/give/donate/. These two organizations were personally significant to Steve as an active ally for the LGBTQ+ community and animal-welfare advocate.
We love you, Dad. Every day. Forever.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro, WV is assisting the Minor family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com