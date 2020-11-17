STEPHEN WAYNE FIX, 55, of Clendenin passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home.
He was a 1983 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School, he was proud member of Hoover's Marching Band. Steve was a devoted family man to his wife and children. His biggest achievement was his children that he loved dearly. He enjoyed Hunting, motorcycle riding, and gardening. He was a registered nurse at CAMC Memorial and Highland Hospital. He was a staff nurse, charge nurse, and nursing supervisor before joining Charleston Heart Specialist. He proudly worked side by side with Dr. Basu, and Dr. Nara. He was an integral part of their practice.
He is survived by his parents; Bill and Joan Fix, his wife Lisa Burdette-Fix of 23 years, children; Joshua Stephen(Tiffany), Dellani Amanda (Austin Conn), Josi Beth, granddaughter; Zoie Beth; sister; Lisa Gerwig (Bill), nephew; Baker Gerwig, nieces; Madeline Gerwig, Kaitlyn and Shelbi Truman, as well as his best friend Chad McLaughlin.
There will be no services per Steve's request.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to college fund for his children. Checks can be made to Lisa Fix at Chase bank in Elkview.
The family also would like to thank Hafer Funeral Home for their assistance.
