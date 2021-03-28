It is with a heavy heart that we announce STEPHEN WAYNE HOLSTEIN, an icon of our community, passed peacefully on March 20th, 2021 in Charleston, West Virginia at the age of 62.
Stephen or Sybil, was a unique and complex character whose passing leaves a irreparable hole in the hearts of those who knew him. We are consoled by the great memories Stephen brought us. Likewise, we are also comforted knowing that his time managing The Broadway brought him great happiness. Those who knew him often called him, "The Entertainment Behind the Bar." Though everyone wanted to be in the room with Stephen, it is worth noting that he could love you deeply or lay you out on a moment's notice. Stephen not only loved to party, he was the party. The theme for Stephen's life was often referred to as the heartfelt song by Frank Sinatra, "My Way".
Stephen is survived by his Mother, Nora Holstein; Sister, Chris Jones, her daughter, Emily Freeman, Sister, Kathryn Holstein, her sons Derek Miles, Joshua Paschke and Jaron Paschke, Sister, Amy Fleck, her son Justin Buckner and Sister, Jennifer Hurley, her daughter Amanda Buech, Niece, Christina Hall-Holstein. Stephen is preceded in death by his Father, Robert James Holstein, Brother, Robert Holstein and Brother, Charles Holstein.
The scheduling of the Celebration of Life is to be determined.