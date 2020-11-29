STEPHEN WESLEY KIDD, 53, of Pickerington, Ohio, long-time Boat Captain and former Marine unexpectedly passed on from this life November 20, 2020.
Leaving behind to cherish his memory is his adoring wife Sandra Kidd, son Adam Kidd (Trish), daughter Julia Kidd, and stepchildren Keilyn Williamson, Karri Pernell, Kacie Pernell, and Kylah Turner. He was the proud PawPaw of five beautiful grandsons, Jordie, Sean, Wyatt M., Emmett, & Wyatt B. Also holding dear their memories of him is his father & best friend Narry Kidd Jr., sister Anna (Tim) Eddy, Amy (Dan) Peterko, Michael (Jennifer) Kidd and Jonathan Kidd, his brothers-in-arms Russell Bragg, Jimmy Garcia, Vincent Crampton and Thomas West.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Marie Kidd and nephew Jordie Kidd.
His memorial service will be held with strict social distancing at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Stephen loved the Marine Corps, this country, the WV Mountaineers and his family dearly. He will be missed by all. ~Semper Fi~
