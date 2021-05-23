STEPHEN WILLIAM CARNES was born on January 22, 1959. He passed away peacefully at home on May 12, 2021 at the age of 62 after a year battling lung cancer.
Steve is preceded in death by his son Matthew Ryan Carnes. Steve leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 28 years, Elaine Sharon (McClure) Carnes; son Logan Stephen Carnes; sister Kim (Ed) Akers; brother Mark Fortner; sister Laurie Carnes; sister Christy Shannon; step-mother Carol Carnes; fur babies Wizzard, Ciri, and Banx; and many extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
A memorial service celebrating Steve's life will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Kings River Worship Center; 777 Mallory Lane, North St. Albans, WV 25177. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kings River Worship Center.
Words of comfort may be offered to the family by visiting www.meltonmortuary.com Melton Mortuary and Cremation Center has been entrusted with cremation arrangements and are honored to serve the family.