STERLING MORTON WALKER, 83, of Sissonville, WV, departed this world and entered heaven's gate on October 16, 2022 at CAMC Hospice House.
He was born on Tuppers Creek near Sissonville, WV to the late Enos and Sylvia Morton Walker.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Bill and David; a grandson, Michael; brother, Sherman, and sisters, Delia Jones and Sara McMillion.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 55 years, Mary Lou; son, Mike (Debbie); daughter-in-laws Kimberly D'Arco of Sissonville and Kay Stearns of West Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren, Bryan (Amanda) of Georgetown, KY, Matthew (Taylor) of North Bend,WA, Keri Pomeroy (Tony), David, and Stephanie Walker of Sissonville, WV; and many great grandchildren.
Sterling graduated from Sissonville High School in 1958. He excelled in football and was given the nickname "Shagpoke" by Coach Bob Dawson because of his notable speed. Shortly after graduation, Sterling enlisted in the US Marine Corp, where he served in the construction battalion. It was years later, in the early 1970's, that he remained in the CB reserves and was responsible for bleachers and parking lot lights at Sissonville High School. The Sissonian yearbook staff dedicated the 1975 yearbook in his honor. He was active in the SHS boosters club, coached several sports teams, and taught Sunday School at various times.
Sterling worked as an Electrician and Construction Superintendent at Union Carbide for 35 years and was known as "Shag" by his coworkers. While at Carbide, he traveled and lived all over the United States, but his favorite place was New Jersey.
The memorial service honoring Sterling's life will be held at 1:30 p.m., at Crossroads Community Church on Martins Branch Road in Sissonville on October 29, 2022, with the Reverend Ben Fowler officiating. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church.
Special thanks to Rhonda Layne, Betty McGraw, and Shawnette D'Arco for helping Mary Lou during this difficult time.
