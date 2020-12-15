STEVE ALLEN KINSER, 50, of Peytona, WV, went home to be with the Lord after a long illness on December 12, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born October 16, 1970 in Charleston, WV.
He was preceded in death by his father Orvil Kinser and his wife Katrina Kinser.
Steve enjoyed fishing with his best friend and brother David Maloskey and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed music, Nascar and building model cars.
To cherish his memory, Steve leaves behind his loving mother Evelyn Kinser of Peytona; his sisters, Judy Palmer and husband Bill of Delray Beach, FL, Delana Kinser of Peytona and Julia Allen and husband Mark of Charleston, WV; two nieces, Brianna Ward and husband Brent of Ashford, WV and Nikohl Allen of Charleston, WV; two great-nieces, Emma and Lauren and one great nephew, Connor Ward all of Ashford, WV.
Services will be held at 1 pm, Thursday, December 17, at Freeman Funeral Home with Stanley Alan Skeens and Wornie Meeks officiating. Burial will follow at Shephard Kinser Meeks Family Cemetery, Harts, WV.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 17, from 12 until 1 pm at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.