STEVE ATKINS, 71, of Charleston passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He had suffered through a long journey, but now is at peace.
Steve was a kind and giving man. He loved his family and would do anything to help them. He was a gentle giant that could build or fix anything. He loved doing projects around the house and for his children. His greatest gift to his sons was teaching them how to build with their hands. Steve volunteered with the Wednesday Crew for Habitat for Humanity. Steve was an Elder at the Nitro First Presbyterian Church. He loved his church family.
Steve loved to boat and go to the beach. He was so at peace while driving the "Vera Mae" on the Kanawha River, and watching his family and friends have fun.
Steve retired from Bayer Crop Science at Institute, where he was a chemical operator. He worked primarily in Flex Polyols unit and the Oxide Rack.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Miller Atkins, and his children Bradley Atkins (Kelley), Brian Atkins (Lisa), Andy Atkins, Jason Atkins, and Stephanie Ascher (Nate). He has several grandchildren whom he loved very much, Caroline, Emily and Mason Atkins, Addison, Ajay, and Amelia Shuck, Natalie Ascher, and Zion and Melinda Atkins. His newest grandchild is Stella Atkins, age 2 months. He is also survived by his brothers, Gary (Sally) Atkins and Bud Atkins.
He was preceded in death by his brother Tom and his parents.
The family would like to thank CAMC Memorial Hospital and Hospice. They would also like to thank all of their friends and family during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Nitro First Presbyterian Church, 111 21st Street, Nitro, WV 25143 or Habitat for Humanity, 301 Piedmont Road, Charleston, WV 25301.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24th, 2021, at 12 Noon at Nitro First Presbyterian Church. Services will begin at 1 p.m., with Rev. Agnes Brady officiating. Burial following at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Steve's family and you send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com