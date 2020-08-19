STEVE BAILEY. It is with great sadness that the family of Steve William Bailey announces his passing after a brief illness, on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Steve was born in Charleston, West Virginia, and will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Tootsie, and his children Nancy (Marc) and Matthew (Courtney). Steve will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, Layne, Sydney, Molly, Andrew, and Olivia, by his brothers, Phillip, Tom, Danny and sister, Marianne. Steve was predeceased by his parents Truman and Isabel.
Steve served our country honorably in the Vietnam War. For his service he received a Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars with Valor, and a Combat Infantry Badge. He worked for Greyhound Bus Lines for over 20 years.
He will be remembered for his jokes, his laughter and his love for his wife and family.
Open visitation will be Tuesday, August 18 from 6-8 p.m. at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan.
A celebration of Steve's life is Wednesday, August 19, at 10 a.m, in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home with Marc Rickabaugh officiating. Military honors and interment will follow the service at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
