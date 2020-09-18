STEVE DWAYNE CUMMINGS, of St. Albans, WV. Born: October 13, 1946. Passed away: September 16, 2020 at the age of Seventy Three years, Eleven months and Three days. He was the son of the late Therman Cummings and Rebil Edith Adkins Cummings and was also preceded in death by one daughter; Debra Dee Cummings, five brothers; Dempsey Cummings, Danny Cummings, Ricky Cummings, Randy Cummings and Dennis Cummings and one sister; Helen Cummings.
He is survived by his wife Alice Dianna Cummings of St. Albans, WV., one son; Steve Sean (Katie) Cummings of St. Albans, WV., one daughter; Sandra Cummings (Forrest) Hunsucker of Bennettsville, S.C., one brother; Gary Cummings of Hurricane, WV., one sister; Phyllis (John) Rose of Huntington, WV., seven grandchildren; Alex (Miranda) Allen, Stephanie (Leta) Allen, Austin Cummings, Abigail Cummings, Ethan Barbarito, Brayden Garrett and Avery Cummings and two great grandchildren; Joslynn Allen and Liam Allen.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, September 19, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Rev. Milo Cummings officiating. Interment will follow at Adkins-Cummings Cemetery, Myra, WV. Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, September 19, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
In lieu of flowers make donations to Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West Charleston, WV 25387.