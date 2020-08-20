STEVE E. HARRISON, 73, of Nitro passed away peacefully at home after a long illness with his family at his side on August 16, 2020.
Steve was in the sign business for over 30 years and was the owner of Harrison Signs. He served in the United States Air Force and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Preceding Steve in death were his parents, Coy and Janet Harrison; son, Stephen Todd Harrison; and brother, Gregory Harrison.
Steve is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dorothy L. Harrison; daughter, Nancy Lee Harter (Sean); sons, SMSgt (Ret.) Brent Harrison (Marcia), and Rich Holleron (Elisha); sister, Judith Hall; cousin and lifelong friend, Tommy Harrison; special Angel, Shannon Spurlock; grandchildren, Michael, Ashlie, Alana, Rosely, Colton Steve, and Caleb.
A special thanks to all the wonderful people for the care he received from Kanawha HospiceCare.
A private family service was held on August 20, 2020. Burial followed at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolence may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.