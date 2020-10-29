STEVE EDWARD MEANS, 50, of St. Albans passed away October 17, 2020.
Steve was a 1990 graduate of St. Albans High School. He was the owner of Absolut Roofing and a former car salesman for C & O Motors and Joe Holland.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Means.
Steve is survived by his mother Georgia Jarvis, of South Charleston; daughters, Morgan Means, of St. Albans and September Means, of Charleston; sister Tina Mitchell, of St. Albans; and nieces, Ashley and Whitney Mitchell, both of Las Vegas, Nevada.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 31 at 2 p.m., at Living Word Christian Center, 1418 Kanawha Blvd. East Charleston, WV 25301. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Steve was a hard worker and a dedicated father. He loved both his daughters with all of his heart. He is going to be deeply missed by friends, family, and his community.
Flowers may be sent to Living Word Christian Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
