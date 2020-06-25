Steve Madden

STEVE MADDEN, 64, of Hamlin, passed away June 22, 2020. He retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital after 30 years of service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a Memorial Service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is handling arrangements.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Carpenter, Phillip - 1 p.m., Harper Memorial Church, Gandeeville.

Cook, Gerald - Noon, Laurel City Freewill Baptist Church.

Cottrill, Barry - 2:30 p.m., procession to leave Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Dilley, Gary - 1 p.m., Bragg Run Cemetery, Boggs.

Edwards, Savannah - 11 a.m., Springhill Cemetery, Charleston.

Fowler, Clara - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Jarrell, Harold - 1 p.m., Family Gardens, Low Gap.

Pennington, Norman - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Taylor, Debrah - 1 p.m., Taylor Cemetery, Beechy Ridge, near Arboghast Cemetery.

Turley, Jimmie - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.