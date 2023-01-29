Thank you for Reading.

Steve Rutledge
On Tuesday, January 17, civil rights activist STEVE RUTLEDGE passed away peacefully in Lewisburg, W.V., surrounded by family, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was 81 years old.

Steve was a soft spoken, kind, and gentle person with the heart and courage of a lion, fighting for racial equality, civil rights, and social justice during the social upheaval of the 1960's and throughout his life.

