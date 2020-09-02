STEVE WILSON KESSEL, passed away Friday August 28, 2020 after battling cancer. He is survived by his loving son Michael Wilson Kessel, wife Aleta and his grandchildren Jillian, Ayden and Avery Kessel from Palisade Colorado. Steve is also survived by his sister Kathy Ingram and her husband Clyde Ingram of Poca, WV and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Kessel is proceeded in death by his parents Robert W. Kessel and Doris M. Kessel both of Poca, brother Timothy and sister Sheri.
Steve loved to fish and he could often be found rocking in his favorite rocking chair on the porch.
The family would like to send a special thank you to his sister Kathy, family member Hotch and life long friend Jude for all the care they gave him. At this time no arrangements have been made for services