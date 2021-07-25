STEVEN A. MULLINS, age 46, resident of Bradenton, Florida, passed July 17, 2021. after a short illness.
Steven was born to Anthony and Patricia Mullins on July 11, 1975. He was a graduate of Logan High School and Marshall University receiving his Bachelors in Accounting. Steven was an easygoing, honest and affectionate person. He would go above and beyond for anyone that crossed his path. He loved traveling and spending time with his family.
Preceded in death by his parents; he leaves behind his wife, Melinda Mullins; his 2 children, Lauren and Alyssa Mullins; step-son, Logan Griffith; 2 sisters, Vickie (Tim) Mauk and Brittany Mullins along with several nieces and cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Steven's Life, located in Logan, WV in October. The date is to be announced later. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends, there is a website so you can interact, share memories, photographs and express your condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.