STEVEN ALAN THOMPSON, 55, of Charleston passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Fostoria, Ohio to Roy Thompson and Fern Shumate Howerton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Thompson.
Steven was self-employed and was a former Readjustment Therapist at the VA Hospital, Augusta, Maine and was also a former nurse at Pinecrest Hospital, Beckley, WV. He studied Clinical Social Work at MSU and WVU. He received his Bachelors in Psychology from West Virginia University.
He was Catholic by Faith.
Surviving is his wife, Belinda Thompson; mother, Fern Howerton; father, Roy Thompson (Addie); sister, Wendy Maltempie (Philip), niece, Elizabeth Lambert; nephew, Adam Maltempie and his special friend, Virgie McClung.
There will be no services at this time.
