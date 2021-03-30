STEVEN ALLAN (SAM) MCCOMAS, age 66, passed away peacefully at home in Ravenswood, WV, on March 28, 2021 after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Andrea (Gable) McComas, daughter Lauren (Bart) Garrett of Ripley, WV, son Joseph (Erinn) McComas of Parkersburg, WV. He also leaves behind three beloved grandchildren Carter Garrett, Madelyn Garrett and Chloe McComas, two step-granddaughters Katie and Brittany and two step great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, David (Cindy) McComas of Ravenswood, WV, Jim (Sharon) McComas of Georgetown, KY, and Garry (Becky) McComas of Charleston, WV, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents Harold and June McComas and sister-in-law Beverly McComas.
Sam was a 1972 graduate of Ravenswood High School where he was a drummer in the school band. He also was a member of Praise Cathedral where he played drums for the worship team. Sam retired from Kaiser Aluminum after 36 years. Once retired, he and his wife Andrea pursued their dream job of remodeling homes together in Ravenswood.
Funeral services will be held at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. Public visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service followed by burial at Ravenswood Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Moales will officiate. A dinner will be served at Praise Cathedral in Ravenswood after burial. All are welcome.
Special thanks to the nurses from Kanawha Hospice for their service and comfort to the family over the past months.
Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines and regulations.
Condolences may be emailed to roush94@yahoo.com or on Roush Funeral Home Facebook page.